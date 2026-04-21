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Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
6 hours 41 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 7:26 AM April 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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