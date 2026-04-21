Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Made in the 956: 12-year-old San Benito native wins singing competition, recording...
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Starbase city leaders approve projects aimed at expanding city
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Internet providers say they'll challenge Pharr's new fiber optic connection mandate
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Stanley Black & Decker hiring up to 100 workers as it expands...
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Sports Video
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Brownsville Hanna softball advances to postseason after play-in win over Los Fresnos
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IDEA Elsa's Camila Mireles signs with Southwestern University
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McHi senior libero Kaylen Ottmers signs with Blinn College
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McHi Yaneli Rocha sets Area round meet record, McAllen Memorial Boys Track...
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UTRGV Baseball improves to 12-12, takes over 6th place in conference standings