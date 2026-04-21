IDEA Elsa's Camila Mireles signs with Southwestern University
IDEA Elsa senior midfielder Camila Mireles signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Southwestern University on Monday.
"I'm super happy for this opportunity a get to play and continue my soccer career," Mireles said. "I'm grateful for everything that everyone has done for me and I'm thankful."
Mireles will become the first athlete ever to graduate from IDEA Elsa to go on to play college soccer.
She also helped lead IDEA Elsa to a state championship for the Texas Charter Schools Academic and Athletic League in 2025.
"The coaches," Mireles said when asked for the reason she chose Southwestern University. "They are really nice, they're really genuine. It's a close community so I knew that I would have the support if I needed the support."
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