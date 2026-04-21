City council approves committee to improve South Padre Island birding spots

South Padre Island is creating a new committee to improve the birding experience for visitors.

The South Padre Island City Council approved the creation of a committee to focus on ecotourism and birding. All seven members have been selected, and the first phase of the committee focuses on improvements for birders.

"We are looking at signage that includes potential species that they are observing, when the migration season is,” South Padre Island Place 2 City Council member Aarin Hartwell said. “Also, the QR codes to help us engage eco-tourism visitors are coming from.”

Hartwell is the head of the new birding and ecotourism committee. She says they already know what areas need to be addressed.

"There are some things that we can do to spruce this area a little bit with signage and the walkways. We can look into it, even working with our grant writers, who will be on this committee, to expand into grant writing to redo entire birding trails," Hartwell said.

Birders frequently visit the South Padre Island Convention Center Birding Trail to spot what South Texas has to offer.

Brownsville resident Sherry Brummett visits South Padre Island three times a week to take pictures of birds. She says there are some things that could add to the experience for other birders.

"Definitely in need of rejuvenation here at the boardwalk, the QR codes are a great idea to give people information about what to find and where to go," Brummett said.

Hartwell says they plan to add the signage and ecoguides to the trails in six months. The infrastructure improvements will take a couple of years, depending on the grant writing process.

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