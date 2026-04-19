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Sunday, April 19, 2026: Rain, breezy and cooler, temps in the 60s

Sunday, April 19, 2026: Rain, breezy and cooler, temps in the 60s
2 hours 38 minutes 52 seconds ago Sunday, April 19 2026 Apr 19, 2026 April 19, 2026 10:32 AM April 19, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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