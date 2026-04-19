Sunday, April 19, 2026: Rain, breezy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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More News
News Video
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Hidalgo County Health Department to host vaccination event
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59-year-old man stung more than 2 dozen times by bees in Alamo
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Driver killed in crash that caused a vehicle fire in Edinburg
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Donna ISD security guard fired over alleged inappropriate student relationship
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'We've never experienced this': Weslaco residents on edge following string of burglary...
Sports Video
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Sharyland goalkeeper Tatiana Castillo signs to Huston-Tillotson
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Sharyland defensive end Danny Mireles commits to Texas Lutheran
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La Villa basketball star Herlinda Rivera signs with Missouri Valley
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Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share...
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Brownsville Pace softball completes first undefeated season in program history