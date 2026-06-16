Organ donor registration drive paying tribute to former Channel 5 sports director Dave Brown
Channel 5 News continues to honor our former sports director, Dave Brown.
Dave was the face of Valley sports for over 40 years, and as a kidney transplant recipient, he was a strong advocate for organ donations.
We’re teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance for an organ donation registration drive on Friday, June 19, at our Weslaco location to sign up more people to become an organ donor.
You can also sign up to be an organ donor online.
Watch the video above for more information.
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