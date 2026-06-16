Bail set at $2 million for Rio Grande City murder suspect
The man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor following a dispute is jailed with bail set at $2 million, records show.
The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation because the suspect, identified as Jose Luis Falcon, is related to a Rio Grande City police officer, Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis told Channel 5 News.
Solis said Falcon was taken into custody following the Saturday morning shooting that happened at the intersection of San Benito and Avasolo streets.
A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News identified the victim as Edio Estrada Jr.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rio Grande City man jailed on murder charge after neighbor shot dead
According to the criminal complaint, Falcon told responding officers that he was taking out the trash when he observed Estrada on a vacant lot on the victim’s property, leading to a dispute between the men.
Falcon said he then went inside his residence to retrieve a handgun and went back outside and shot Estrada “multiple times.”
According to the complaint, Falcon called the police department to report the shooting. Estrada was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.
Falcon remains in custody in the Starr County jail on a murder charge as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco flood cleanup underway after more than 6 inches of rain hit...
-
Brownsville plaza fire under investigation
-
Made in the 956: Rio Grande City musician earns spot at national...
-
Organ donor registration drive paying tribute to former Channel 5 sports director...
-
Donna residents grab sandbags ahead of heavy rain in the forecast
Sports Video
-
Progreso ISD Coaches Reprimanded, School Probation Extended After UIL Violations
-
FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
-
Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen
-
Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win...
-
PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation...