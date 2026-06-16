Bail set at $2 million for Rio Grande City murder suspect

Jose Luis Falcon. Photo credit: Starr County jail

The man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor following a dispute is jailed with bail set at $2 million, records show.

The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation because the suspect, identified as Jose Luis Falcon, is related to a Rio Grande City police officer, Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis told Channel 5 News.

Solis said Falcon was taken into custody following the Saturday morning shooting that happened at the intersection of San Benito and Avasolo streets.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News identified the victim as Edio Estrada Jr.

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According to the criminal complaint, Falcon told responding officers that he was taking out the trash when he observed Estrada on a vacant lot on the victim’s property, leading to a dispute between the men.

Falcon said he then went inside his residence to retrieve a handgun and went back outside and shot Estrada “multiple times.”

According to the complaint, Falcon called the police department to report the shooting. Estrada was pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.

Falcon remains in custody in the Starr County jail on a murder charge as of Tuesday morning, jail records show.