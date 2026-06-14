Rio Grande City man jailed on murder charge after neighbor shot dead
A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting, according to Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis.
Jose Luis Falcon remains in custody in the Starr County jail on a murder charge as of Sunday afternoon, records show.
The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation because the suspect is related to a Rio Grande City police officer, Solis added
Solis said Falcon was taken into custody following the Saturday morning shooting of an unidentified man at the intersection of San Benito and Avasolo streets.
Falcon and the victim were neighbors and that the shooting appeared to have happened after an argument, Solis said.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City man jailed on murder charge after neighbor shot dead
-
‘It’s about time’: Rio Grande Valley man donates kidney to save his...
-
Brownsville mail carrier recalls dog attack as Texas ranks 2nd nationwide for...
-
One person in custody following deadly Rio Grande City shooting
-
South Padre Island mourns loss of council member Ken Medders Jr.
Sports Video
-
FANS GATHER FOR WORLD CUP FAN FEST IN HOUSTON
-
Team USA fans took over the Watch Party in McAllen
-
Team Mexico fans gather for big watch party in McAllen for win...
-
PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation...
-
Harlingen's Rickie Henderson signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball