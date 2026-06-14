Rio Grande City man jailed on murder charge after neighbor shot dead

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting, according to Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis.

Jose Luis Falcon remains in custody in the Starr County jail on a murder charge as of Sunday afternoon, records show.

The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation because the suspect is related to a Rio Grande City police officer, Solis added

Solis said Falcon was taken into custody following the Saturday morning shooting of an unidentified man at the intersection of San Benito and Avasolo streets.

Falcon and the victim were neighbors and that the shooting appeared to have happened after an argument, Solis said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.