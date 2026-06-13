One person in custody following deadly Rio Grande City shooting
The Texas Rangers have taken over a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead in Rio Grande City, according to Police Chief Jose Solis.
The shooting was reported Saturday shortly before 11 a.m. on the corner of San Benito and Avasolo streets.
According to Solis, one person is in custody.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
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