x

One person in custody following deadly Rio Grande City shooting

One person in custody following deadly Rio Grande City shooting
8 hours 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2026 Jun 13, 2026 June 13, 2026 1:26 PM June 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Texas Rangers have taken over a homicide investigation after a shooting left one man dead in Rio Grande City, according to Police Chief Jose Solis.

The shooting was reported Saturday shortly before 11 a.m. on the corner of San Benito and Avasolo streets.

According to Solis, one person is in custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days