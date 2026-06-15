‘Prepare for the worst’: Weslaco mayor warns residents to evacuate amid flooding risk

Weslaco city leaders are urging residents to evacuate and seek higher ground ahead of expected heavy overnight rainfall.

The city is recommending people in low-lying areas leave their homes now, before conditions worsen. Several faith-based organizations are providing shelter and transportation for those who need a safe place to go.

"We know that if you live in an area that tends to flood and has flooded before, it's better to make that move" Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

Lopez said the city is preparing for more than 10 inches of rain overnight and into Tuesday.

"Just as if we were waiting for a hurricane, 10 inches of rain can be three feet of water, four feet of water in low-lying areas," Lopez said.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez also issued a stark warning to residents heading into the evening.

"I'm not going to lie. Tonight, prepare for the worst," Gonzalez said.

Channel 5 News was on Paisano Lane, between Border Avenue and Texas Boulevard, one of the hardest-hit areas from the morning's heavy rain. Crews from Hidalgo County Precinct 1 spent the day using trucks to pump out standing water.

The city's emergency operations center was activated after the morning rainfall, with every call color-coded and emergency response teams deployed.

If you need help getting out of your home, call 956-973-4001.

The following road closures will go into effect in Weslaco on Monday, June 15, at 9 p.m.

• D13 Business EB in front of Holt Cat

• D1 EB Frontage at Pike and Border

• D1 Dragonfly and Frontage

• International and Business

• Westgate and Pike

• Bridge Frontage EB

• Westbound Business from Border to Texas EB

• Texas Business flooding

• Border and 5th

• Paisano Lane

• Airport Business to 8th

• Illinois and Los Torritos

• Airport Drive – traffic will be rerouted to 13th Street

• Business to Express on Airport – D12 Advisory: EB Frontage is flooded

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