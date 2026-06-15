Rio Grande Valley included in Governor Abbott’s disaster declaration amid severe storm threat

Photo credit: Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott / MGN Online

All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley are part of a disaster declaration issued Monday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as severe storms make their way across the state, according to a news release.

Abbott also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources and implement 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center as storm risks persist, the news release added.

"Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," Abbott said in a statement. "Because of the impact caused by ongoing storms and flood risks, I have issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties to ensure that local officials and communities have access to the full range of state resources and support. Texans should heed the guidance of state and local officials and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather."

The entire Rio Grande Valley is on a flood watch that’s set to expire on Thursday morning due to excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding. Thunderstorms are expected to make their way across the Valley overnight.