PSJA North & Port Isabel 7-on-7 teams hold joint practice in preparation for the state tournament

The Port Isabel Tarpons and PSJA North Raiders are headed to the 7-on-7 football state tournament taking place in College Station later this month. Both schools joined the Weslaco Panthers that also qualified to state.

For the Tarpons, this is their second straight appearance in the state tournament and are focused on improving on last year's performance.

"This year we have more speed and we're more quick, so I feel like the more we use our quickness, I think we'll demolish some teams up in state," Port Isabel fullback and linebacker Elijah Alvarez said. "But, we'll have to show out first."

"Before our first year last year, I think it had been a 13 year drought since we'd last been there, so it really means a lot to be part of this team and it means a lot for me and the other guys to go and represent our community and our hometown and the Valley in College Station at the state tournament," Port Isabel quarterback Grayson Estes added.

The Raiders are making their fifth consecutive appearance in the state tournament. Despite having a new quarterback at the helm, the team expects to be in contention for the state championship.

"It was good," PSJA North quarterback Drayden Espinoza said about qualifying to state. "I'm just happy for my team and myself, and I'm glad we can go out there and show them what we can do as Raiders."

"It's truly a blessing to come out and do what we do," PSJA North wide receiver and safety Jason Almanza added. "We really have high expectations. We're working hard every day. It's just what we do over here."

The 7-on-7 state tournament is set from June 25 to the 27 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.