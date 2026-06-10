Mission city council honors Sharyland Rattlers baseball team for historic runner-up season
The Mission City Council recognized the Sharyland High School varsity baseball team for finishing as state runner-up in the UIL 5A Division II State Championship Game in Round Rock, Texas.
The Rattlers are the fifth team ever from the Rio Grande Valley to finish as a state runner-up in baseball.
The team was recognized at Tuesday's city council meeting in Mission for what the city called “an unforgettable season.”
“The determination, talent, and perseverance from our Sharyland Rattlers carried them further than any other team in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley this season,” the city posted on social media. “We are so proud! The city of Mission congratulates these student-athletes, coaches, and families on an incredible achievement that has made our entire community proud. Your hard work and dedication have left a lasting mark on Rattler history.”
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