12 RGV baseball stars named to All-State teams
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams today for every classification across Texas. Sharyland led the Rio Grande Valley with four selections.
Three Valley players earned spots on the most prestigious of the teams: the Elite All-State team. Nic Valdez of Sharyland, Daren Garcia from PSJA North and Matt Ortiz from La Joya.
Four players earned first team honors. Three came from Sharyland: pitcher Checo Ibarra, first baseman Santiago Soto and catcher Luis Cienfuegos. JT Reyna from PSJA also earned a first team All-State selection.
Five Valley players landed on the third team. In 6A, Orlando Rivera from Los Fresnos and Zeke Garza from PSJA earned spots. Alex Leon from Nikki Rowe represented 5A. Gael Silva from Lyford and Marcus Flores from Rio Hondo rounded out the third team selections in 3A.
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