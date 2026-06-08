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Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Monday, June 8, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
2 hours 34 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 9:46 AM June 08, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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