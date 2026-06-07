Multiple crews respond to fire that engulfed 4 boats, a building in Port Isabel

Multiple crews responded to a fire that engulfed a building and four boats in Port Isabel Sunday morning.

The Port Isabel Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at around 1:57 a.m. in the 900 block of East Pompano Street, according to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema.

Hockema said crews from Laguna Vista Volunteer Fire Department, South Padre Fire Department, Port Isabel Police Department, and Port Isabel EMS also responded to the scene.

Fire crews immediately entered the structure and found it was unoccupied, according to Hockema. Firefighters worked to extinguish the structure fire first before focusing on the boats.

Crews were called off the scene at around 7 a.m. after ensuring no hot spots remained. No injuries were reported.

Hockema said the Texas General Land Office was contacted to remediate any fuel spilled from the burned boats.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation by the Port Isabel Fire Marshal.