Edinburg EDC, UTRGV partner to provide bank internships for students

Seven University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students will soon start their banking careers in the region.

It's part of a partnership between the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation and UTRGV to address a shortage of commercial lenders in the area.

"There's a lot of demand for commercial lenders throughout the country. A lot of it, a lot of our talent, gets exported away from the Valley, but our Valley banks, our Valley institutions need that talent as well," Edinburg EDC Executive Director Raudel Garza said.

Officials picked seven students out of 120 applicants for paid internships that start on Monday.