McAllen man charged for allegedly selling more than 100 counterfeit items from his home

A McAllen man was arrested for selling counterfeit items out of his home with an estimated value of $4,055.

Hazael Martinez, 23, was arrested on April 30 and charged with trademark counterfeiting.

The Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force initiated an investigation into Martinez in January 2024.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Martinez was allegedly selling and distributing large quantities of THC vape pens through social media.

During the investigation, agents identified a Telegram account being used by Martinez to advertise counterfeit products, including Louis Vuitton, Rolex watches, and other name brand products.

The complaint said on April 30, 2026, agents arrested Martinez on four active felony warrants. They also executed a search warrant at his McAllen home and found 119 trademark counterfeit products in his living room. Martinez had also set up a reception area with racks to hold trademark counterfeit apparel.

Martinez allegedly admitted to selling counterfeit items and the items found at his home belonged to him, according to the complaint. He claimed to have purchased the items from China and other places.

An affidavit was obtained from a representative from Investigation Services Company, LLC for the investigation of their intellectual property and anti-counterfeit enforcement, according to the complaint. The company represents name brands like Adidas, Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Nike.

The company said the total estimated value of items seized at Martinez's home was $4,055.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Martinez was issued a $25,000 bond and remains in custody at the Hidalgo County Jail.