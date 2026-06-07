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Sunday, June 7, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Sunday, June 7, 2026: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
6 hours 36 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 10:52 AM June 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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