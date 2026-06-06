Activists protest outside ICE facility in Edinburg

A protest was held outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Edinburg on Friday.

The facility is located near Trenton Road and McColl Road.

A small group of local activists went out there to ask for the facility to be shut down.

"The community is not okay with having this facility here and them terrorizing our people in our community," protester Chriselda Vera said.

An ICE official released the following statement regarding the facility:

"The ICE Edinburg Sub Office is a processing facility not a detention facility. Illegal aliens are quickly processed and transferred to permanent housing at a detention facility. Despite a historic number of injunctions, DHS is working rapidly and overtime to remove these aliens from detentions centers to their home country."