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Sharyland ISD athletic director shares insight as baseball state championship underway

Sharyland ISD athletic director shares insight as baseball state championship underway
9 hours 21 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2026 Jun 6, 2026 June 06, 2026 11:32 AM June 06, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

The Sharyland Rattlers are at the state championship battling for the big title.

The Rattlers are the 5th baseball team from the Rio Grande Valley to ever make it this far.

Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle spoke with Sharyland Independent School District Athletic Director Ron Adame about the recent delay due to inclement weather and how the team used that extra time to get into the right mindset.

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