Sharyland ISD athletic director shares insight as baseball state championship underway
The Sharyland Rattlers are at the state championship battling for the big title.
The Rattlers are the 5th baseball team from the Rio Grande Valley to ever make it this far.
Channel 5 News Sports Director KJ Doyle spoke with Sharyland Independent School District Athletic Director Ron Adame about the recent delay due to inclement weather and how the team used that extra time to get into the right mindset.
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