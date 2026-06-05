2 people arrested in human smuggling case that ended in fiery crash near Linn

Two people have been arrested in connection to the fiery crash near Linn Thursday night.

U.S. Border Patrol confirmed they found 39 undocumented migrants inside the truck after it caught fire. They were all rescued and are now in federal custody.

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Border Patrol says all of this started after the truck driver led law enforcement on a chase from the Falfurrias checkpoint.

The Texas Department of Public Safety deployed spike strips, but they say the driver kept going with flat tires.

The driver stopped when the tires caught fire.