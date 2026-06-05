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Friday, June 5, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s

Friday, June 5, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
2 hours 14 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 10:10 AM June 05, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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