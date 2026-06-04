Los Fresnos students inspired by basketball camp hosted by San Antonio Spurs player

San Antonio Spurs player Julian Champagnie hosted a basketball camp in Los Fresnos last summer, leaving a lasting impression on young players in the Rio Grande Valley.

Zack Brisky, a Los Fresnos High School student, attended the camp and got the chance to speak with Champagnie about what it takes to reach the NBA.

"I just asked him how to be in the NBA, and he told me hard work and failure to do something good in life," Brisky said.

Brisky also asked Champagnie directly about failure.

"I asked him if he failed, and he said yes, and he said failure is the main key to doing something good, and that impacted me by letting me know that it is okay to fail," Brisky said.

Brisky's sister, Jessietheresa Brisky, volunteered at the camp. She plays college basketball at Texas Lutheran University.

"Hard work is the biggest thing. You need to work hard to get your goals. If you are not going to do the work for it, then there is no point in doing what you want to do," Jessietheresa Brisky said.

Lindsay Edquist, girls basketball coach at Los Fresnos High School, said camps like this one are rare in the Rio Grande Valley.

"I think that these kids will probably never get the opportunity to see an NBA player in person, and they got to experience it last year," Edquist said.

Jessietheresa Brisky said Champagnie's visit motivated the younger players who were there.

"He inspired so many little kids who are going to want to work harder from him coming down here and just seeing and seeing his presence there, and I think that it made a big impact," she said.

Los Fresnos plans to invite Champagnie back this summer to host another basketball camp.

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