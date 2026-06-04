Bail ordered at $200K for Valley ICE agent wanted in Minnesota

A judge in Minnesota set bail at $200,000 for the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrested in Harlingen on charges of assault and falsely reporting a crime.

Christian Castro was taken into custody without incident on May 29 at a residence in the 3700 block of Sun Chase Drive in Harlingen and booked into the Cameron County jail. He was wanted in Minnesota in connection with the Jan. 14 nonfatal shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

Bond denied for ICE agent arrested in Harlingen

During the June 4 hearing, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said Minnesota officials are working to send over extradition documents. If he posts bond, Castro would have to go to Minnesota to be arraigned there.

Castro is facing counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of falsely reporting a crime following the shooting.

A defense attorney identified Castro as a Rio Grande Valley native.

"He was not a fugitive, he was still employed," Salvador Garcia said. "He does live in the Rio Grande Valley. As I understand, he was here in the area pursuant to his job obligations."

ICE Director Todd Lyons said Castro is one of two agents who lied about the circumstances of the shooting.

According to prosecutors, Castro fired through a home's front door and shot Sosa-Celis in the thigh after Castro and another officer chased a different man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, to the Minneapolis apartment duplex where Aljorna and Sosa-Celis lived.

Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were legally in the U.S., the Associated Press said.

The bullet made its final impact in the wall of a child’s room, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

"Federal authorities initially accused Sosa-Celis and Aljorna of beating an officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel. A federal judge later dismissed the charges, and ICE and the Justice Department opened an investigation into whether officers lied about what happened," according to an Associated Press article.

Video of the incident released by Minneapolis officials appears to show a person standing with a snow shovel outside the house, near the street, then retreating toward the house and tossing the shovel into the yard as a person being chased by another person runs up from the street, falls on the sidewalk, gets up, and keeps heading toward the house, the article stated.

Castro was apprehended by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Texas Highway Patrol.

If convicted of the more serious charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Castro faces up to seven years in prison per count.

As of Thursday evening, Castro remains in custody in the Cameron County jail.