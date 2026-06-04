Brownsville launches first-ever housing master plan to guide city growth

Brownsville is launching its first-ever housing master plan, a 10-month study aimed at guiding future housing decisions as the city continues to grow.

City leaders say Brownsville is attracting new development and jobs. While the plan focuses on preparing for future growth, officials also want to make sure current residents can continue to afford to live there.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen says the city does not consider housing to be in crisis. But with home prices and interest rates remaining high, leaders aim to take a proactive approach before demand increases even more.

"Gentrification is an issue, we don't want our residents to get priced out of Brownsville," Cowen said. "At the end of the day, we want to make sure there's always a place for them."

The city says resident input will play a key role in the plan's development. Officials will host public meetings over the next 10 months and plan to offer online opportunities for residents to provide feedback.

At the end of the study, the city plans to use the data collected to create a list of recommendations that will guide the future of housing in Brownsville.

Click here for more information on the Brownsville Housing Master Plan.

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