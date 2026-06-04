Weslaco ISD summer meal program runs through July 10 at no cost to students
Weslaco ISD is offering free lunches this summer for students 18 and under, made possible through a federal grant.
Last year, the district fed thousands of students. This year, the district is hoping to do the same for families dealing with higher prices.
"Food inflation is at an all-time high. When you go to your local grocery store, you're spending a good amount of money to provide a good, nutritious meal for your kids during the summer, so we're trying to offset that," Weslaco ISD spokesperson Carlos Robledo said. "We want them to get that nutritious meal."
The summer feeding program runs until July 10, 2026. No school ID is needed to get a free meal.
Families can check with their school district to find out if their child's school is offering free meals.
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