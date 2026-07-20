Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill to protect Boca Chica Beach name

KRGV file photo

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez introduced a bill to permanently protect the name of Boca Chica Beach after a last-minute push to rename it nearly went through without local input, according to a news release.

Gonzalez introduced the Hands off Our Boca Chica Beach Act to lock in the beach's name at the federal level, the news release stated. The bill would also require the Domestic Names Committee, a division of the U.S. Board of Geographic Names, to notify the relevant member of Congress before moving forward with any name change affecting their district.

“Geographic names established by an act of Congress, or those introduced as proposed legislation, are not bound by the BGN,” the news release stated. “Therefore, Congressman Gonzalez’s bill takes precedence over BGN’s principles, policies, and procedures, and no future proposal to rename Boca Chica Beach during this Congress will be considered.”

The filing comes weeks after the BGN unanimously rejected a proposal to rename Boca Chica Beach “Cyber Beach.” The proposal sparked an outcry, leading to the BGN receiving over 2,700 emails against the proposal and only one in favor of the name change.

READ MORE: ‘It'll always be Boca Chica’: Federal committee rejects Cyber Beach name change proposal

The proposed name change was reportedly submitted by a man from Mississippi.

"It is absurd that a name proposal from outside our state was able to threaten the very essence of a cultural and historic landmark in South Texas," Gonzalez stated in the news release. "While our community was able to quickly band together to stop this initial proposal from being adopted, my bill would ensure that Boca Chica Beach always remains the People's Beach."