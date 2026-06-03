x

Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
7 hours 49 seconds ago Wednesday, June 03 2026 Jun 3, 2026 June 03, 2026 11:20 AM June 03, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days