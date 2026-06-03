Community decorates car windows to support state-bound Sharyland Rattlers

Support is growing for the Sharyland Rattlers baseball team as they prepare to play in the state finals this Friday.

Volunteers painted car windows along Shary Road and Business 83 on Tuesday to help fans show their support. Sharyland ISD teachers, including an art teacher, did the painting using the school's colors of red and white.

Designs and encouraging messages were painted on vehicle windows, with each vehicle taking about 30 minutes to complete.

"It’s pretty cool to see the whole Valley coming out to support. It's not only here in Mission or in Sharyland, there's support coming from all over. So that's really nice to see," art teacher Kassandra Aguilar said.

About 20 vehicles were decorated during the first painting session on Tuesday morning. Fans pay between $10 and $20 to get their windows painted, and the money goes directly to the team for their trip to state.

About $200 was collected for the team during the morning session. Sharyland ISD is also calling on businesses and neighbors to deck out their storefronts in red and white to support the team.

‘We’re with them:’ Sharyland ISD rallies community ahead of state baseball title game

The Rattlers are the fifth baseball team from the Rio Grande Valley to make it to state. The last time a team from the Valley reached the state final was in 2007.

Organizers will return on Wednesday with a car painting session starting at 9 a.m. and an evening session at 6 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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