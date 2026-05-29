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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026

Pump Patrol: Friday, May 29, 2026
6 hours 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 2:57 PM May 29, 2026 in Community - Pump Patrol
Source: KRGV
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