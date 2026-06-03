Groundbreaking held for renovations at Weslaco’s Mayor Pablo Peña Park
Weslaco leaders held a Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony for renovations at Mayor Pablo Peña Park.
The project will include a new paved roadway, upgraded picnic areas, a new monument, a new concession stand, and an updated park sign designed to enhance the experience for families, visitors, and residents, according to a social media post from the city.
“These improvements reflect the city of Weslaco’s continued commitment to investing in parks, public spaces, and quality of life throughout the community,” the social media post said. “The city looks forward to seeing these exciting additions come to life and continue making Mayor Pablo Peña Park a welcoming destination for residents of all ages.”
The park will remain open while the work is done.
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