STHS holding summer safety expo

South Texas Health System has so far seen 400 cases of heat-related illnesses in its 11 ERs across the Rio Grande Valley, and officials are expecting that number to climb.

“What we see is that, unfortunately, kids aren't drinking enough water,” STHS spokesman

Tom Castañeda said. “So you see that dehydration; you also see that heat exhaustion, potential heat stroke.”

Remember, if you spend any time outdoors, listen to your body. It will warn you when it’s time to cool off or go inside.

It’s also important to stay hydrated.

Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, slurred speech, profuse sweating, and even seizures.

If you see someone experiencing this, try to cool the person down with cold water, or wet cloths, and call 911 for emergency medical care.

STHS will be hosting a summer safety expo on Saturday. June 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the STHS Children’s hospital.