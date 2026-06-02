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Tuesday, June 2, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, June 2, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
8 hours 54 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 8:22 AM June 02, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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