Tuesday, June 2, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
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News Video
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Free nutrition classes being offered at Pharr Memorial Library
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TEA assigns conservator to Lyford CISD as part of state accountability process
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Weslaco cheerleader's family are filing amended lawsuit after energy drink distributors seek...
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Renovations underway at Rio Hondo sports complex
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Made in the 956: Valley couple runs nonprofit to send students to...
Sports Video
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PSJA North's Mason Lopez to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
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RGV Red Crowns score five goals against Austin United FC to stay...
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
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Sharyland baseball sweeps Kingwood Park to advance to the state final
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Sharyland baseball takes game one of the state semifinal series against Kingwood...