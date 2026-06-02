Rio Grande City to host its first fishing and hunting expo

Rio Grande City is planning its first fishing and hunting expo, officials said.

Rio Grande City Tourism Director Roy Garza is organizing the event at the CDA Event Center. It will be held from Aug. 29 through Aug. 30, 2026.

Garza created a committee to make sure people, including kids, can have access to affordable tours. Local ranches, a river, and a lake are all within reach for hunting and fishing activities.

"We are one of, if not the biggest area, for hunting and fishing in the Rio Grande Valley here," Garza said.

The expo will bring in experts covering dove hunting, fishing, and hunting to share their knowledge at the event.

Garza said they want to make it affordable to everyone.

“We have so much untapped resources here; it's amazing that we've never had this type of event here," Garza said.

The city is still looking for vendors for the expo.

Watch the video above for the full story.