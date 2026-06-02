Alligator expert urges caution after sightings across the Valley

Alligators are showing up in neighborhoods across the Rio Grande Valley, and experts say recent rains are to blame.

People in Mission, Port Mansfield, La Joya and La Grulla have reported seeing gators near their homes.

Experts at the South Padre Island Alligator Sanctuary say rising water levels let alligators move more freely through freshwater sources like resacas, canals and other waterways.

"Rain has a big impact. There are a lot of things that can push alligators to move from one location to another," SPI Birding, Nature & Alligator Sanctuary educator and alligator expert Jacob Reinbolt said. "One of the big things is when water levels are rising."

Experts say wild alligators typically avoid people, but staying a safe distance away is still recommended.

The biggest piece of advice if you spot one: don't feed it.

"If you want to go and see the alligators, that's fine, but leave it at that," Reinbolt said. "Take your photographs and let the animal be. Doing anything beyond that puts you and everyone at risk. We always stress the importance of not feeding them."

Anyone who spots a wild alligator can report it by calling Texas Parks and Wildlife's alligator hotline at 512-389-4848.