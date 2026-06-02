Cameron County woman pleads guilty after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute

A 31-year-old Cameron County woman pleaded guilty after kidnapping her daughter from South Padre Island during a custody dispute and taking her overseas.

Lillian Maria Crouch pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of interference with child custody. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, 2026.

As previously reported, Lillian was accused of abducting her daughter Rilee Crouch, who she did not have custody of, from South Padre Island in July 2024. Rilee was 4 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Lillian and her daughter were found in December 2024 in Panama when they attempted to enter Turkey using fake documents. They were later apprehended by U.S. Marshals and escorted back into the United States, where Rilee was reunited with her father and Lillian was arrested.

Lillian is currently out on bond.

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