Several hospitalized following five-vehicle crash in Edinburg

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Several people were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Closner Avenue and Monte Cristo Road. It involved a white semi-truck, a truck tractor hauling watermelons, and three other vehicles.

Several people were transported to the hospital, and minor injuries were reported.

According to a city spokesperson, first responders are still at the scene.

Northbound Closner Avenue was closed but reopened shortly before 7 p.m.