Several hospitalized following five-vehicle crash in Edinburg
Several people were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Closner Avenue and Monte Cristo Road. It involved a white semi-truck, a truck tractor hauling watermelons, and three other vehicles.
Several people were transported to the hospital, and minor injuries were reported.
According to a city spokesperson, first responders are still at the scene.
Northbound Closner Avenue was closed but reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
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