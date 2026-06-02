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Several hospitalized following five-vehicle crash in Edinburg

Several hospitalized following five-vehicle crash in Edinburg
8 hours 7 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 4:53 PM June 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: City of Edinburg

Several people were hospitalized following a five-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Closner Avenue and Monte Cristo Road. It involved a white semi-truck, a truck tractor hauling watermelons, and three other vehicles.

Several people were transported to the hospital, and minor injuries were reported. 

According to a city spokesperson, first responders are still at the scene.

Northbound Closner Avenue was closed but reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

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