City of McAllen to host FIFA World Cup watch party

The 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament is just 10 days away.

McAllen city leaders are welcoming the big games by hosting a community watch party. Officials hope to share the excitement with soccer fans in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We're super excited for the region, to invite the community to come out and enjoy watching the event, enjoying great food, good drinks, vendors, art, culture, the way McAllen does it," McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said.

The watch party will take place outside the McAllen Convention Center at the Oval Park. The event is free and open to the public.