Edinburg police warn residents about phone spoofing scam calls

The Edinburg Police Department is warning residents of scammers spoofing the department's phone line to ask for personal or financial information.

Spoofing occurs when scammers make it appear as though they are calling from a trusted number. Edinburg police are reminding everyone they will never call and ask for personal or bank information.

Anyone who gets a call from a scammer is urged to call the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.