South Padre Island residents express concern over AEP's mobile skid impact

A temporary transmission station, also known as a mobile skid, could be coming to South Padre Island. If installed, it will help keep the lights on during repairs to a substation.

Larry Floyd has lived on South Padre Island for 10 years. He was among several people who wanted to learn more about the city's new plan to keep the lights on and the impact it will have on his home.

AEP wants to temporarily place what's known as a mobile skid near his home. Like some of his neighbors, he's concerned about the impact it may have on the area.

"It's directly adjacent to a high-density residential area, there's probably 250 residents within 300 feet of this particular site. It's also adjacent to wetlands and natural wildlife habitat," Floyd said.

AEP says they want the device in place as they upgrade their infrastructure.

"We're transforming the North Padre Island Station from an open station to a GIS station, gas insulated substation, and when we're going through the process, if we do have an outage, this is our backup contingency plan to feed that," AEP External Affairs Manager Hill Cocke said.

Temporarily adding the mobile skid is a way to avoid long power outages.

"We re-coated it and repainted to handle the elements of the island. We're hoping to deploy it and have it energized by the second or third week in June," Cocke said.

Floyd says he learned about the short-term addition near his home less than two weeks ago.

During an information session, AEP explained that the device would only be turned on when needed and will make minimal noise.

"It's surprising to me that the action already taken to put things in motion, as far as site prep," Floyd said.

Construction has already begun for the mobile skid.

South Padre Island City Manager Randy Smith said he understands the concerns, but time is of the essence to ensure all residents don't lose power for many hours this summer.

"We really need the backup right now so, in the best interest, we allowed them to do the groundwork, the base to get ready for the system to come in," Smith said. "This is also an emergency situation, like we have to have this right away, 4th of July is coming up on us."

Smith understands the concerns surrounding the proposed location, but adds it's necessary.

"It needs to be between the north and the south grids that they're currently improving," Smith said. "There's only about two properties that would work and we did work with them in the other property and the owners there have other ideas for that, so that became unavailable."

Floyd agreed there is a need for reliable power on the island, but wants the mobile skid to be placed somewhere that will have a smaller impact.

"I compliment them on finally taking action for a system that's been long neglected, so hopefully in the future we would be better in terms of service," Floyd said.

The mobile skid will be temporary for about a year and a half. After that, AEP says everything will be removed from the location.

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