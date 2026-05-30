Bond denied for ICE agent arrested in Harlingen
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrested in Harlingen was arraigned on Friday and denied bond.
Christian Castro was arrested in Harlingen on Friday morning at a residence in the 3700 block of Sun Chase Drive.
Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said there will likely be a June 5 hearing for Castro on whether he will voluntarily waive extradition.
Castro is accused of shooting a Venezuelan man in Minnesota. According to The Associated Press, prosecutors charged Castro with assault and falsely reporting a crime in the Jan. 14 nonfatal shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.
RELATED STORY: ICE officer wanted for shooting a man in Minneapolis booked in Cameron County jail
Castro is one of two agents who lied about the circumstances of the shooting, according to ICE Director Todd Lyons.
According to prosecutors, Castro fired through a home's front door and shot Sosa-Celis in the thigh after Castro and another officer chased a different man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, to the Minneapolis apartment duplex where he and Sosa-Celis lived.
The Associated Press said Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were legally in the U.S.
Castro remains in custody at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.
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