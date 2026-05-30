Foreclosure on Pharr apartment complex leaving dozens of tenants scrambling

Renters at an apartment complex on Albatross Avenue in south Pharr say they are being forced out after the property was foreclosed on.

Channel 5 News spoke with Albatross Avenue Apartment Complex tenants who say they recently signed or renewed leases before learning about the foreclosure. Some have already moved out. Others are still trying to decide whether to stay or find a new place to live.

Throughout the day, Channel 5 News knocked on several doors at the complex. Some units appeared empty. Others showed signs of people moving out.

Tall grass, abandoned furniture and trash are scattered across parts of the property.

Faith Martinez moved in nearly three years ago. She says she renewed her lease in March.

"I know about a good handful of neighbors who have moved out. Some of us are very frustrated because it is just hard to get up and go," Martinez said.

Martinez said tenants received a letter on their doors that says the property was foreclosed. Another tenant shared the letter with Channel 5 News.

"We got a letter on our door around the 19th, it does state the 18th, saying the bank has foreclosed on the properties, and now we all just have to figure out where we're going within 30 days," Martinez said.

Angelica Garcia also lives in the complex. She says she moved in with her four children just a few months ago. In March, Garcia says she signed a one-year lease and paid a deposit before moving in.

"I felt lost. I felt sad. I felt frustrated. I felt helpless. Like, what am I supposed to do? They want me to leave, but I don't have the money," Garcia said.

She is now worried about the cost of moving again.

"Most places want two months rent up front. We're talking about $2,000, $2,500, plus you've got to turn on the lights and water," Garcia said.

After speaking with tenants, Channel 5 News reached out to Star Realty. The company, listed on the foreclosure letter, represents banks and mortgage companies after foreclosures and helps list and sell repossessed properties.

Star Realty says an out-of-state investor owned ten fourplexes at the complex but fell behind on mortgage payments. Shellpoint Mortgage eventually foreclosed on the property.

"The bad thing is they were all leased. 100% leased," Leo Guerrero with Star Realty said.

Guerrero says 40 families are affected. He adds the bank is offering relocation assistance to tenants.

"There's what we call cash for keys or relocation assistance programs, and the banks, they do give them $3,000, or $4,000 each because they know it takes that much to go somewhere else," Guerrero said.

Channel 5 News also reached out to PMI RGV, the property management company. They say they do not own the property and do not control decisions related to foreclosure, ownership transitions, or lease determinations.

A tenant rights attorney told Channel 5 News that tenants cannot be removed without going through the proper legal process. He says anyone with questions about their rights should consider speaking with an attorney or legal aid organization.

"God only knows where we're going to end up or where we can find a place that's affordable because the rent is so expensive," Garcia said.

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