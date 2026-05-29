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Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s

Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
3 hours 8 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 7:24 AM May 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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