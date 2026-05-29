Friday, May 29, 2026: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
'We all came together as a community:' Progreso ISD holds memorial for...
-
Brownsville ISD kicks off graduation week at upgraded Sams Stadium
-
Facing the Fury 2026: Meet the crews who fly directly into hurricanes...
-
Facing the Fury 2026: What's in your hurricane kit?
-
Facing the Fury 2026: Post-storm dangers can be deadlier than the storm
Sports Video
-
UTRGV vs. UTSA kickoff time set for big football matchup
-
McAllen High & IDEA Toros Academy Gael Guerra signs with St. Edwards...
-
Nikki Rowe's Juan Carlos Garza Jr. to play baseball at Missouri Valley...
-
McAllen High's Judah Rios signs with Missouri Valley College men's basketball
-
RGV Red Crowns are gearing up to take on Austin United FC...