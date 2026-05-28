WATCH: Facing the Fury 2026 hurricane special

Hurricane Season 2026 is here, and being prepared is the key. Hurricanes bring winds, floods, and storm surges. We’ll tell you how you can keep you and your family safe.

Don’t miss Facing the Fury on Thursday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m.

The largest weather team in the Valley is ready to keep you informed. Preparing now reduces the impact of a disaster tomorrow.

Facing the Fury will be livestreamed on the KRGV Facebook page, inside this article, and available to watch on the KRGV YouTube page.

Facing the Fury is sponsored by Safeguard Insurance.