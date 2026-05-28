Pump Patrol: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Water line break reported near South McAllen Water Plant
-
Cameron County residents dealing with flooding and other damages following severe storm
-
UTRGV, SBA meet with Valley veterans on federal contract programs
-
Consumer Reports: The best sunscreens of 2026
-
First responder job fair coming to Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Playmaker: Mercedes gold medalist Isabella Parker makes history as she prepares to...
-
McAllen High's Rex Flores signs to Blinn College
-
Vanguard Beethoven's Erik Cantu to play basketball at Missouri Valley College
-
Edinburg Vela's Tyler Ruiz signs to Southwestern University
-
UTRGV's Jorge Martin Sampedro heading to NCAA National Tournament