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Gladys Porter Zoo’s Ridley Rush 5K will benefit sea turtle project

Gladys Porter Zoo’s Ridley Rush 5K will benefit sea turtle project
6 hours 47 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 2:56 PM May 29, 2026 in Community - Zoo Guest
Source: KRGV

The Gladys Porter Zoo Ridley Rush 5K/1 Mile is set for Saturday, June 6.

All proceeds will benefit the zoo’s binational Kemp’s ridley sea turtle project.

Click here to register.

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