City of Harlingen to bring $6 million indoor rec center to Pendleton Park

The city of Harlingen plans to open a space where people can exercise indoors instead of in the outdoor heat.

But it may not be available until next summer.

A rendering of Harlingen's new indoor recreation center shows the 26,000-square-foot, two-story building coming to Pendleton Park.

Harlingen residents say they are excited for the new project.

"I've been involved with the community, the coaches around here, so I had a little chitchat. We heard chatter about it, so it's great to see some action being taken," resident John Kattan said.

Kattan and his friend, Robert Gallagan, play tennis at Pendleton Park three or four times a week. They have been playing tennis at this park since they were kids.

Gallagan says the new indoor rec center will provide relief from the summer heat.

"It's so beneficial. So that's cool that they can do that indoors without worrying about the heat, because I am feeling it right now. I can barely stand," Gallagan said.

The indoor recreation center will be built next to the Pendleton indoor swimming pool.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda says the idea started several years ago through a survey by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"A great percentage of people who wanted green spaces, number one, and an indoor rec center, and most communities throughout the country have indoor rec centers for their community. You do have gyms and things like that, but we want something more community-centered," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda explained the facility will have two volleyball and two basketball courts. It will also have up to eight pickleball courts.

There will also be a fitness center and commercial kitchen to hold fitness and nutritional classes.

"The commercial kitchen will serve as a place to provide nutrition classes to teach people how to cook healthy meals and make healthy swaps. We envision working with our school district to ensure that we

are teaching the new generation," Sepulveda said.

Harlingen plans to start construction of the new rec center in January 2027 and wrap up by next summer.

Kattan hopes the indoor rec center will encourage more people to try new sports.

"I do think that with the addition of the rec center, it is going to bring a lot of attention to racket sports, tennis, and pickleball. I know pickleball is really popular right now. I tried it, it's really fun, it is tennis, but it is fun," Kattan said.

The total cost of the project is $6 million funded through grants and partnerships.

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