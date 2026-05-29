Remembering Brownsville-born gorilla Harambe 10 years after his death

Thursday marked 10 years since a Brownsville-born gorilla was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Harambe's death captured international headlines. It happened after he scooped up a toddler who got into the gorilla enclosure, while visiting the zoo with his mother.

Harambe was born at the Gladys Porter Zoo. San Antonio resident Walker Metyko drove down to Brownsville to mark the 10-year anniversary.

"This is where he was born, so for the five-year anniversary I flew to Cincinnati and for the 10 years I'm here," Metyko said.

In 2014, the Gladys Porter Zoo shared an Instagram post when they sent Harambe to the Cincinnati Zoo for breeding purposes.

He was there for about two years before his death.