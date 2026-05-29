Valley non-profit that provides end-of-life care asking for donations

A Rio Grande Valley non-profit that provides end-of-life care at no cost is asking for donations.

Aurora House Foundation says they need household and cleaning supplies, like laundry detergent and bleach. The items will be used to disinfect the patients' rooms and provide clean bedding, towels, and blankets.

The organization is also asking for food donations.

Aurora House provides shelter and personal care while the hospice team provides medical care. Around 30 percent of their funds come from grants and the rest comes from donations.

"Whatever your home needs, our home needs as well. Just imagine you have 15 tias living with you and like 20 different cousins coming in and out your door, and you have to feed them and clean them, that's essentially us, so we use a lot of cleaning supplies," Education & Development Coordinator Monalisa Gonzalez said.

Donations can be dropped off at their Weslaco facility, located at 2646 West 18th Street.

For more information on the non-profit, click here.