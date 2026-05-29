WATCH LIVE: Suspect arraigned following death of 8-month-old child in Raymondville

The Raymondville Police Department is considering criminal charges in connection with the death of an 8-month-old child, according to Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora.

Zamora said the mother has been detained as investigators seek a motive. An autopsy has been ordered

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As previously reported, police were investigating "suspicious activity" in connection with the death. The child was brought to Valley Baptist Medical Center where they died.

Additional details about the death were not provided.